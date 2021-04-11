India reports record 1,52,879 new Covid infections, 839 deaths

New Delhi: India reported biggest single-day jump of 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, Union Health Ministry data showed on Sunday, as a second wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country.

The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 1,69,275.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stood at 11,08,087, while 1,20,81,443 people have recovered from the disease, said the Union Health Ministry.

Country’s tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind only Brazil and the United States.