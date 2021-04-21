India reports nearly 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases, death toll crosses 2,020

India witnessed a jump of 295,041 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, both figures are the highest ever since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday morning.

The countrys total infection tally has topped 15.6 million and the active Covid-19 caseload stands at 2,157,538.



The top 10 states that have contributed the most to the daily Covid-19 tally in the past 24 hours are Maharashtra (62,097 cases), Uttar Pradesh (29,574 cases), Delhi (28,395 cases), Karnataka (21,794 cases), Kerala (19,577 cases), Chhattisgarh (15,625 cases), Madhya Pradesh (12,727 cases), Gujarat (12,206 cases), Rajasthan (12,201 cases) and Tamil Nadu (10,986 cases).