India reports I.27 lakh Covid cases, lowest in 54 days

India on Tuesday reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections since April 8 at 1, 27,510 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,795.

The nation’s tally of infections now stands at 28.2 million, while the death toll has reached 3,31,895, health ministry data showed.

The country’s cumulative Covid-19 infection tally now stands at 28,175,044. The overall scenario depicts a declining trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases daily, with recoveries continuing to outnumber the single-day rise for nearly three weeks now.

India last recorded 126,789 Covid-19 cases on April 8, after which the numbers kept climbing steadily, even reaching a peak of over four lakh daily coronavirus cases in the second week of May. But ever since then, the single-day spike has been showing a declining trend, leading to projections that suggest the second wave of the coronavirus is subsiding. This is also the first time in 36 days that India’s daily Covid-19 death toll has fallen below the 3,000-mark.

The country’s recovery rate has been improving as well, with 25,947,629 people cured of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, as per the coronavirus dashboard at the Union ministry of health and family welfare. India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now resides at 91.60%, it showed. Although there are 1,895,520 currently active cases in the country, the number has been declining steadily on par with India’s ebbing second wave of the coronavirus.

The health ministry said on Monday said that the decrease in the nationwide Covid-19 tally is directly linked to a sharp fall in cases seen in regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. To break the chain of transmission and gain control over the disease spread, states like Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh have extended their respective coronavirus-induced lockdowns/curfews, even though there will be some relaxation in curbs.