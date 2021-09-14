India reports further dip in daily Covid cases with 25,404 infections

India reported a single-day rise of 25,404 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. It had reported a single-day rise of 27,254 new Covid-19 cases on Monday which took the infection tally in the country to 3,32,64,175, while the count of active cases declined to 3,74,269, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to consider suicide committed by Covid positive patients as Covid death cases to enable their family members for compensation as the person must have taken the extreme step due to the suffering from Covid infection.

A bench of Justice M R Shah and A S Bopanna expressed its satisfaction over guidelines framed by the Centre for issuing Covid death certificates and payment of compensation but said three to four issues needed to be sorted out, including bringing those who committed suicide while being Covid positive under its ambit.

Vaccines are effective enough at preventing severe cases of Covid-19 that there is no current need for the general population to be given third doses, according to a report in The Lancet published.