One case of the new Covid variant, XE, was detected in Mumbai today.

Out of 376 samples tested, one has turned positive for the XE variant.

Out of the 230 Mumbai patients whose samples were sent for genome sequencing, 228 are positive for Omicron, one Kappa and one XE. 21 of the total 230 patients had to be hospitalised, though none of them needed oxygen or intensive care.

12 of those hospitalised were unvaccinated and nine had taken both doses.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has now warned of a new subvariant – ‘XE’. The new Covid variant may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19, read the WHO report.

What is XE?

The new variant, XE, is a mutant hybrid of two versions of Omicron – BA.1 and BA.2.

New COVID-19 variant: No need to push panic button, says TIGS Director

The Tata Institute for Genetics and Society has urged citizens of the country not to panic and closely monitor the development of the variant. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) Director Rakesh Mishra said, “The new mutant XE emerged for the first time in mid-January, but I believe that there is no need to push a ‘panic button’. So far, only 600 cases have been reported across the world. But we need to keep a close watch on it.”