India reports 54,069 new Covid-19 cases, 1,321 deaths

India on Thursday recorded 54,069 cases and 1,321 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and death toll to 30,082, 778 and 391,981 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am.

The total recoveries have climbed to 29,063,740 after 68,885 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours, the health ministry update showed. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections for the 42nd consecutive day.

The active cases have come down to 627,057 and constitute 2.14 per cent of the caseload.

As many as 1,859,469 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the cumulative figures have climbed to 397,832,667, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday.

Thursday’s case count is 3,221 more than that of Wednesday’s when 50,848 cases were recorded. However, the deaths on Thursday are 37 less than that of Wednesday when 1,358 people succumbed to the viral disease.

Even though the daily cases and deaths in India are ebbing, the country is now grappling with an increased spread of the Delta Plus variant, also known as ‘AY.1’ variant or B.1.617.2.1.