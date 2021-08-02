India reports 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 40,134 new Covid-19 cases and 422 deaths on Monday, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.

The daily count of cases has been over 40,000 for six consecutive days now. Kerala has been reporting over 20,000 cases during this period.

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 3,16,95,958 while the overall death toll stands at 4,24,773. There are 4,13,718 active cases in the country at present. In Kerala, active cases have increased to 1.67 lakh.

As many as 3,08,57,467 people have recovered from the disease. Out of the 422 deaths recorded on Sunday, 162 of were reported by Maharashtra and 56 by Kerala. Odisha reported 64 deaths.

A total of 47,22,23,639 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the health ministry said. With a record 87.8 lakh doses administered on Saturday, India managed to achieve its target of providing 13.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses for July. In the process, the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country also crossed the 47-crore mark, the highest in the world after China. Over 10.2 crore people in the country are fully vaccinated.