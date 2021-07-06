India reports 34,703 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 111 days

India logged 34,703 new cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in 111 days as the second wave of Covid infections appears to be ebbing.

The recovery rate stands at 97.17 per cent and the daily test positivity rate is at 2.11 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate – which indicates the number of people testing Covid positive for every 100 tests – stands at 2.11 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the 15th straight day.

Meanwhile, India is praying hard that a third wave of Covid doesn’t run rampage through the country. Administrators, health professionals, and vaccine makers are working hard to prevent such an eventuality. However, the rate at which the country is vaccinating itself may fall considerably short of the requirement to avoid another upsurge of infections.

It has been estimated that to prevent a third Covid wave India must inoculate at least 60 per cent of its over 1.3 billion population with both doses of a vaccine by December this year.

For this, it must administer the injections to 8.6 million people every single day.