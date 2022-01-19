New Delhi: With 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of Covid cases rose to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 18,31,000, the highest in 232 days. The active cases stood at 18,95,520 on May 31 last year.

The death toll has climbed to 4,87,202 with 441 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There has been a 0.79 per cent increase in omicron cases since Tuesday, the ministry said.

The active cases comprised 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate had decreased to 93.88 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 44,952 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 441 new fatalities include 122 from Kerala, 53 from Maharashtra and 34 from West Bengal.

A total of 4,87,202 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,885 from Maharashtra, 51,026 from Kerala, 38,465 from Karnataka, 37,038 from Tamil Nadu, 25,425 from Delhi, 22,984 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,155 from West Bengal.