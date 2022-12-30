Mumbai, December 30: The release of Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, in Indian theatres has been postponed, an INOX official said.

The action drama, which was released in Pakistan on October 13, was set to hit the theatres in India on Friday. No further date has been locked for the India release.

“We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed. We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared,” an official from multiplex chain INOX said.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’ and producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel. It has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time amassing $10 million.

Earlier this week, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had shared the India release date of the film on its official Instagram page but deleted it soon after.

The last Pakistani film to get a theatre release in India was ‘Bol’ (2011) featuring Mahira.