India records spike of 59,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 257 deaths

India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 11,846,652 million as the country finds itself in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic.

There were 59,118 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard on Friday morning.

Maharashtra continued to be the epicentre of the surge, as the state recorded 35,952 new cases on Thursday, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the global tally of cases currently stands at over 125 million while more than 2.75 million people have succumbed to the infection, according to the Johns Hopkins University. With an infection tally exceeding 30 million, and a death toll topping 546,000, the United States has the highest numbers globally on both counts.