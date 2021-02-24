India records over 13,000 COVID cases; 1800 more than last week

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The seven day daily average has risen by more than 1800 cases, from 11430 on February 14 to 13267 on Tuesday.

The death count increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am Tuesday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.24 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.