India records nearly 40,000 COVID19 cases in 24 hrs

India on Friday reported nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases, the highest daily spike recorded in 2021. A total of 39,726 fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded across the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the nearly 40,000 cases have taken India’s tally to 1,15,14,331. India’s Covid-19 death toll has also gone up to 1,59,370.

Apart from the nearly 40,000 fresh cases, India also saw 20,654 recoveries and 154 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

Among the 1.15 crore total Covid-19 cases, India now has 1,10,83,679 recovered cases, 2,71,282 active cases. Amid the fresh spike in coronavirus cases across the country, the total number of vaccinations now stand at 3,93,39,817.