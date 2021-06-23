India records increase in cases, deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 50,848 new COVID-19 cases in 24-hours ending Wednesday morning as compared to 42,640 new cases a day earlier, a 19% increase in daily caseload.

As many as 1,358 deaths too were reported during the time as compared to 1,167 deaths a day earlier.

The death toll due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,90,660.

Recoveries continue to surpass fresh infections and 68,817 were discharged between Tuesday and Wednesday. While the total number of discharges reached 2,89,94,855, the recovery rate has improved to 96.56%.

As a result, there are 6,43,194 active cases left in the country currently. The active tally has reached an 82-day low, dipping by 19,327 in the last 24 hours.

India has tested 39,59,73,198 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Out of these, 19,01,056 samples were tested on Tuesday. Comparatively, 16,64,360 tests were conducted the previous day.

Vaccination in India

The country has so far administered 29,46,39,511 anti-Covid shots, said the health ministry. As many as 54,24,374 from these were given in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crossed the 29-crore mark on Tuesday.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group.

Dip in vaccination figures

With only around 84 lakh doses administered, India saw a decline in the vaccination rate on Tuesday as compared to the previous day.

As many as 86 shots of Covid-19 vaccines were given on Monday, which was the first day of the implementation of a new inoculation policy.

The decline was especially seen in the state of Madhya Pradesh, where less than 5,000 people were vaccinated after inoculating over 1.5 million people on Monday.

In Karnataka, which had inoculated over 1 million doses on Monday, the figure was down at 392,536 doses a day later, contributing to the sharp fall.

The previous record was achieved in early April when 43 lakh doses were administered but after that, the pace of immunisation drive had slowed down due to an acute vaccine shortage of doses.