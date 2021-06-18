India records 62,480 new Covid cases

India’s active caseload on Friday declined to 7,98,656, less than 8 lakh after 73 days. According to health ministry, India recorded 62,480 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 88,977 patients recovered. Recovery rate has improved to 96.03%.

Nearly 89,000 people recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative figures of recoveries have climbed to 28,580,647 while the active cases have come down to 798,656 and constitute 2.78 per cent of the caseload.

Friday’s case count is 4,728 less than that of Thursday’s when 67,208 people tested positive for the viral disease. Since Wednesday, the country had been witnessing a marginal increase in its daily tally when 62,224 cases were reported. While on Tuesday, 60,471 people were detected Covid-19 positive, the lowest single-day rise in more than 70 days.

Meanwhile, the toll on Friday has been the lowest since April 18 this year, when 1,501 people succumbed to the viral disease.

A total of 387,167,696 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,929,476 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday.

Even though India has managed to gain slight control over the second wave of the pandemic after it had witnessed its worst health crisis in April this year, the possibility of a third and more deadly wave is still lurking. It has been often pointed out that children will be more prone to the viral disease in the third wave in India due to which states and Union Territories (UTs) have started ramping up their health infrastructure.