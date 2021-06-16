India records 62,224 new Covid cases

India on Wednesday reported 62,224 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 2,542 related fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,633,105 and 379,573 respectively, according to the Union health ministry.

This is the ninth consecutive day that the daily cases remained below the 100,000-mark. On Tuesday, 60,471 people had tested positive for the viral disease.

Delhi on Monday saw re-opening of restaurants with 50 per cent seating capacity, salons and opening of market complexes and malls daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

Maharashtra has devised a five level-unlock plan on the basis of Covid-19 positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in cities and districts. State capital Mumbai, which has been placed under-level, has allowed malls and movie theatres to function at 50 per cent capacity, reopening of gymnasiums etc.

The country has so far inoculated 259,044,072 beneficiaries so far, of which 3,927,154 were inoculated in the last 24 hours.