India records 46,759 Covid cases in a single day; 32,000 of them from Kerala alone

India recorded a spike of 46,759 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours out of which, over 32,000 were from Kerala. The country also witnessed 509 deaths, taking the death toll to 437,370. So far, India has recorded 32,649,947 corona cases in total.

Delhi reported 46 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala continued to report over 30,000 cases for the third consecutive day on Friday and showed an increased Test Positivity Rate, while 179 deaths took the the death count to 20,313.

The state logged 32,801 cases today, up from 30,007 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday defended his government’s handling of Covid situation and said that no one had died in the state due to lack of oxygen during the deadly second wave of pandemic.



“If Kerala model is wrong in Covid containment, then which model should we follow? No one had died in Kerala due to a lack of oxygen. No person was deprived of medical aid or medical bed,” Vijayan wrote in CPI(M) party magazine ‘Chintha’.

India on Friday administered a record 10 million vaccine doses against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).