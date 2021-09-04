India records 42,618 new Covid cases, 330 more deaths

New Delhi: India’s Covid infection tally rose by 42,618 in a day to reach 3,29,45,907 while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,40,225 with 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease, showed the data updated at 8 am.

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 5,903. The number of active cases now comprise 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.43 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.63 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 71 days.

Of the 330 fatalities recorded in a day 131 are from Kerala and 92 from Maharashtra.

Of the total deaths in the country, 1,37,643 are from Maharashtra, 37,380 from Karnataka, 34,980 from Tamil Nadu, 25,082 from Delhi, 22,854 from Uttar Pradesh, 21,280 from Kerala and 18,483 from West Bengal.