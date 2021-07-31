India records 41,649 new Covid cases, active cases rise for 4th consecutive day

India recorded 41,649 coronavirus cases and 593 fatalities in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update. With this, the country’s total Covid caseload is now at 3,16,13,993, while the death toll stands at 4,23,810.

Active cases recorded a slight rise for the fourth consecutive day. The country’s tally of active cases presently stands at 4,08,920. A majority of the fresh cases have been contributed by Kerala, which is battling a surge. Out of the total active caseload, 1.61 lakh are from Kerala.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 3,07,81,263, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recent controversy over the government’s claim that there were no recorded Covid deaths due to a lack of oxygen sparked a furore in Parliament yet again. In a written response in the Assembly, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said no deaths in the state had been directly attributed to the lack of oxygen.

Over 3.14 cr balance COVID-19 doses available with states, pvt hospitals: Centre

More than 3.14 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.