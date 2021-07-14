India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 38,792 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,46,074, while the death toll reached 4,11,408 with 624 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have declined to 4,29,946 and comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 19,15,501 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid in the country to 43,59,73,639, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.1 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 23 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.25 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,01,04,720, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 38.76 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The 624 new fatalities include 196 deaths from Maharashtra and 124 from Kerala.

A total of 4,11,408 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,26,220 from Maharashtra, 35,944 from Karnataka, 33,502 from Tamil Nadu, 25,020 from Delhi, 22,704 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,944 from West Bengal and 16,199 from Punjab.