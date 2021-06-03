India records 2,887 Covid deaths, 1.34 lakh fresh cases

India has recorded 1,34,154 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with 2,887 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Kerala continue to be the states posting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country.

Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Tamil Nadu with 25,317 cases, followed by Kerala with 19,661 cases, Karnataka with 16,387 cases, Maharashtra with 15,169 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 12,768 cases.

With the fresh spike in cases, India’s total number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 2,84,41,986. The total Covid-19 death toll has now touched 3,37,989.

India has recorded 1.34 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases in a day. 66.58% of the new cases have been reported from the five states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu alone is responsible for 18.87% of the fresh Covid-19 cases.

India has also recorded 2,887 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.