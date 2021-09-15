India records 25,404 new Covid cases, 339 more deaths

India recorded 25,404 new cases of coronavirus pushing the overall tally to 3,32,89,579 even as the death count climbed to 4,43,213 with 339 more deaths due to the infection on Tuesday.

There were 3,62,207 active cases in the country till yesterday. The active cases comprise 1.09 per cent of the total infection. The ministry said the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.58 per cent.

Over 75.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with over 60 lakh doses being given yesterday, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, no new deaths were reported for the seventh consecutive day yesterday, while the infection tally climbed to 14,38,288 with 38 new cases. There are now 400 active cases in Delhi.