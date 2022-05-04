India posts have invited applications from the eligible candidates for engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)

Here are the details

1. Position: Gramin Dak Sevaks

2. No of Posts: 38,926

3. Emoluments: Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance(TRCA) are paid to GDS.

4. Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

5. Knowledge of Cycling:

Knowledge of Cycling is a pre-requisite condition for all GDS posts. In the case of a candidate knowing riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling also. The candidate has to submit a declaration to this effect in

6. Location:

The GraminDakSevak Branch Office (GDS BO) should be located in the main busy part of the village. The candidate selected for the engagement of BPM shall have to provide centrally located accommodation in the Branch Post Office village within 30 days for use as Post Office premises and the expenditure of the hiring, if any, needs to be borne by the candidate.

7. Job Profile:

a) Carrying out transactions (offline and online) of Branch Post Office and India Post Payments Bank(IPPB) using the handheld device/mobile device/smartphone.

b) Marketing of Postal products and services, India Post Payments Bank services, various services provided by Customer Services Centres (CSC), procurement of business in the villages or Gram Panchayats within the jurisdiction of the Branch Post Office. This would include organizing melas and door-to-door canvassing for business requirements and popularising schemes of the government.

c) Maintenance of records and upkeep of handheld device/mobile device/smartphone.

d) Branch Postmaster has the overall responsibility of smooth and timely functioning of the Post Office including mail conveyance and mail delivery. He/she might be assisted by Assistant Branch Post Master. BPM will be required to do combined duties of ABPMs as and when ordered. In some of the Branch Post Offices, there may not be an ABPM post and the BPM has to do all the work of the BO.

e) Any other work assigned by superiors like IPO/ASPO/SPOs/SSPOs etc.

8. ABPM: The Job Profile of Assistant Branch Post Master will include:-

a) Sale of stamps/stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep, deposits/payments/other transactions of IPPB.

b) Assisting Branch Postmaster in counter duties using handheld device/mobile device/smartphone.

c) Marketing of Postal products and services, India Post Payments Bank services, various services provided by Customer Services Centre (CSC), procurement of business in the villages or Gram Panchayats within the jurisdiction of the Branch Post Office. This would include organizing melas and door-to-door canvassing for business requirements and popularizing schemes of the government.

d) ABPM will also be required to do Combined Duty of BPMs as and when ordered.

e) Any other work assigned by superiors like IPO/ASPO/SPOs/SSPOs etc.

9. Dak Sevak:

Dak Sevaks will be engaged in Departmental offices like Sub post offices, Head Post offices, etc. The Job Profile of DakSevak will include:-

a) Sale of stamps/stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep, deposits/payments/other transactions of IPPBand any other duties assigned by Postmaster/Sub Postmaster.

b) Dak Sevaks may have to work in sorting offices of Railway Mail Service (RMS).

c) Dak Sevaks in mail offices and Business Offices will handle receiving and dispatching of mailbags, transshipment of bags

d) DakSevaks also have to assist Post Masters/Sub Postmasters in managing the smooth functioning of Departmental Post Offices and do marketing, business procurement, or any other work assigned by the Post Master or IPO/ ASPO/SPOs /SSPOs/SRM/SSRM, etc.

Age Limit

Minimum age:18 years, Maximum age:40 years

A fee of Rs.100/-/-(Rupees one hundred only) is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates, and Transwomen candidates.

Important Instructions:

a. The Department of Posts and engaging authority of each post reserves the sole right to modify or cancel the notification of a post at any time without assigning any reason Or to stop the ongoing process.

i., Candidates should note that once the details of Registration or application are submitted the details cannot be modified or altered. Such requests will not be entertained at any level.

b.Department of Posts is not responsible for non-receipt of email/SMS by the candidate due to any specific reason or without any reason arising out of network services providers and other dependencies.

c. Department of Posts does not make any phone calls to the candidates. The correspondence, if any, is made with candidates through the respective Engaging Authority only. Candidates are advised not to disclose their personal information/registration number/ mobile numbers/email ids to others and be guarded against any unscrupulous phone calls.

d. Candidate can view his/her application status on the website by providing the registration number and mobile number till the results are announced.

e. For Queries, Division wise helpdesk and mobile numbers are provided on the website.

Selection Process for Indian Post Office Recruitment 2022

(i) Selection will be made as per the system-generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. This shall be subject to fulfilling all eligibility criteria as per the rules.

(ii) Notice for document verification will be sent only to the most suitable candidate for the post based on merit and preference submitted.

(iii) Provisionally selected candidate while attending to the Documents verification, the candidate has to come along with original documents and one set of photocopies for submission. Adequate time will be given to a selected candidate to report with original certificates for verification. If the verification is successful, provisional engagement order will be given. Else, the next candidate in merit will get the system-generated email/SMS.

(iv) The provisional engagement letter will be issued through email and notified through SMS. In case there is no response within the given time in the said provisional engagement letter, a final reminder through email, SMS and Registered Post will be sent giving additional time to report for joining. If there is still no response, the candidature shall be canceled.

(v)No weightage will be given for higher educational qualifications. Only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory. However, the merit calculation will be made on the score of the subjects for which merit is considered as per the Board.

(vi) For applicants with marks, their total marks will be worked out by taking into account the marks obtained in the compulsory and elective/optional subjects (other than extra subjects, if any).

(vii) For applicants having both Total Marks and Grading Point (i.e. mark list issued with total marks and grading point both), in such cases the method used will be as follows:- “The candidate’s total marks will be worked out while ignoring the Grading Point; this methodology will ensure that candidate possessing higher marks will be selected.”

(ix) Where Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) is also provided, the marks will be arrived at by multiplying the CGPA by 9.5. Where individual grades in each subject, as well as CGPA, is given, the higher of the two marks will be taken. Where two or more candidates have equal marks, the candidate having the higher age (older candidate) will be given preference.

(x). Candidates having both marks and grades in the marks list have to apply with marks only. In case any candidate applies with grades only his application will be liable for disqualification.

How to Apply for Indian Post Office Recruitment 2022 at indiapost.gov.in?

1. Applications are to be submitted online at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered and rejected

2. Engagement Schedule is as under:

(i) Application Submission Start Date: 02/05/2022

(ii) Application Submission End Date: 05/06/2022

3. Application can be submitted online only at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applications received through any other mode shall not be entertained.

(a) Candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself/herself in the portal through https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in with the following basic details to obtain the Registration Number:-

i) Name (In capital letter as per X class certificate Marks Memo including spaces)

ii) Father’s Name / Mother’s Name

iii) Mobile Number

iv) Email ID

v) Date of Birth

vi) Gender

vii) Community

viii) PwD – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability

ix) State in which Xth class passed

x) Language studied in Xth class

xi) Year of Passing Xth class

xii) Scanned Passport Photograph

xiii) Scanned Signature

4. Only one Registration is allowed for one candidate for schedule 1 & 2 in a Calendar Year. The same registration number should be used for the submission of applications. Once registered the same mobile number will not be allowed for further Registration of any other candidate.

5. In case any duplicate Registration is found by altering the basic details, the candidature relating to all such Registrations will be removed for consideration of selection. Any candidate who forgot the registration number can retrieve the registration number through the option ‘Forgot registration’.

6. The candidates must have their own active email id and mobile number