Department of Posts has invited applications for the posts of technical supervisors.
Vacancy details:
Last date for receipt of application:
- October 25, 2022.
Age limit:
- 22 to 30 years as of 01.07. 2022 (Relaxable for Central Government Servants up to the age of 40 by the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government).
Educational Qualification:
- A Degree/Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile Engineering from any recognized institution and Practical experience in an automobile firm of repute or a Government Workshop for two years OR
- Passed Matriculation Examination or possessing an equivalent qualification with practical experience of at least five years in some factory or workshop for manufacture, repair, or maintenance of internal combustion engines. Preference will be given to those who have held charge of a shop for at least a year or have worked as a Service Engineer with a firm dealing in internal combustion engines or equipment worked with internal combustion engines.
Selection process:
- Selection shall be made using a competitive Trade Test.
- The date and venue of the tests will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates. No intimation will be sent in respect of other applicants who are found not eligible.
The application should be submitted giving the following bio-data:
- Full name (in block letters)
- Father’s full name
- Post applied for
- Permanent address
- Address for correspondence
- Date of Birth (By Christian Era)
- Age (as of 01.07.2022)
- Community
- Educational Qualification
- Experience
- Technical qualification
- Citizenship
- Any other relevant information
Application process:
- The applications should be sent in an envelope duly superscribing the post applied for and addressed to ‘The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Services, 139, Beleghata Road, Kolkata-700015’.
- The application should be sent through Speed Post/Registered Post only & the same should reach within 60 (sixty) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News by 17:00 Hours.
- Applications received by any other means will be rejected.
- Applications without complete information or copies of certificates/documents or the application enclosing copy/copies of the certificate(s) without self-certification will be rejected straight away without any notice or information.