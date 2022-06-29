India post requires 17 Staff Car Drivers (Ordinary Grade). Candidates must apply on or before June 30, 2022.
The candidates must have:
- Possession of a valid Driving Licence for light and heavy motor vehicles;
- Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in the vehicle);
- Experience in Driving Light and Heavy motor vehicles for at least three years;
- Pass in 10th standard from a recognized Board or institute.
Salary:
- Rs 19,900 (Level 2 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC). Pay will be regulated as per rules.
Age limits:
- The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/ absorption shall not exceed 45 years as of the closing date of receipt of applications.
Period of deputation:
- The period of deputation including the period of deputation in other ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other Department of the central government shall ordinarily not exceed three years.
How to apply for India Post Staff Car Driver recruitment 2022:
- The candidates must send their application to O/o The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, 134-A, S.K. Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai-400018, on or before 5 PM of June 30.
