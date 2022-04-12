India Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Electrician, Tyreman, and Blacksmith.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before May 9.

The skilled artisans will get a salary of Rs 19,900 (Level 2 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC)

A candidate must be 18 to 30 years as of 01.07.2022 for UR/EWS (relaxable 5 years for ST, 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), for government servants up to 35 years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the central government.

The relevant certificate and caste certificate submitted in the prescribed format for appointment to posts under the government of India will be considered for availing relaxation under EWS/ ST/ OBC.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Educational & other qualifications for direct recruits

A certificate in the respective trade from any technical institution recognized by the govt. or VIII Std. passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

A candidate who applies for the post of Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) should possess a valid Driving Licence to drive heavy vehicles.

Selection of skilled artisans shall be made from amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving licence (only for Mechanic (MV)) through a competitive trade test.

The date and venue of the test with the syllabus will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates at their correspondence address. No intimation will be sent in respect of other applicants who are not eligible.