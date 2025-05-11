India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire

New Delhi, May 10: India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, stopping all military action through land, air, and sea.

India confirmed the ceasefire shortly after US President Donald Trump announced it on his Truth Social platform.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a brief statement, said: “Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm.”

He added, “Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.”

India said the Pakistan DGMO initiated the call this afternoon, after which discussions took place and an understanding was reached.

Striking a note of caution after the ceasefire, the government said they remain “fully prepared” and “ever-vigilant” and any future escalation by Pakistan will invite a “decisive response”.

The ceasefire with Pakistan is a conditional one and there is no change in India’s position on the diplomatic measures against the neighbouring country, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, sources said.

Shortly before the breakthrough, India had warned that “any act of terror will be considered an act of war”.

India’s statements following the ceasefire announcement underscored that warning.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that the two countries have “worked out an understanding”, said India would continue its uncompromising stance against terrorism.

“India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” the Minister posted on X.

India launched a counterstrike, codenamed Operation Sindoor, in the early hours of Wednesday as a response to the attack that took place in Pahalgam and hit 9 terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Soon after US President announced that a breakthrough has been reached, his Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he and Vice President JD Vance engaged with Indian and Pakistani officials, including the Prime Ministers of the two nations, to broker a truce.

“Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce that the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Rubio posted on X.

Pic explosions

Hours after, explosions heard in Srinagar

Monitor News Bureau

Srinagar, May 10: As the dusk enveloped the sky, explosions were heard across Srinagar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to X saying “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.” Earlier in his post he asked “what the hell happened to the ceasefire. Explosions heard across Srinagar”.

The ceasefire came into effect at 5 PM after three days of escalated tension and military action between India and Pakistan following intervention by the US President Donald Trump, who was the first to announce that both parties had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.