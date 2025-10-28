India must stay prepared for war: Singh

New Delhi: Terming faceoff with Pakistan post Pahalgam terror attack in May this year as a reminder that hostilities can erupt anytime, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India must be prepared for potential war that can breakout without any prior warning.

Speaking at the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Annual Session here, Singh said, “The outcome of Operation Sindoor demonstrated the growing strength of India’s indigenous defence ecosystem.”

He said indigenous systems such as the Akash missile system, BrahMos cruise missile, and AkashTeer Air Defence Control System played a key role during the operation. “We all saw how these systems and other home-grown platforms performed during Operation Sindoor. Their success has strengthened India’s reputation not only in the region but also globally,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that while the soldiers executed the mission on the frontlines, it was equally the result of the efforts of engineers, scientists, and industry professionals working behind the scenes.

“The success of Operation Sindoor belongs not just to the soldiers who fought, but also to those who designed, developed, and produced the technology that made it possible,” he said. “People working in research, innovation, and manufacturing are silent contributors to national defence.”

Referring to the tensions that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said India’s response showed that the armed forces were prepared for any eventuality. However, he cautioned that the evolving global situation called for constant vigilance and self-reliance.

“After the Pahalgam attack, when Operation Sindoor was launched, a situation arose where war was knocking at our doors,” Singh said. “Our forces are fully prepared to defend the nation in any circumstance, but the level of uncertainty in the world has increased. We must therefore move forward carefully, assessing every situation before taking action.”

He said the nature of modern warfare is changing rapidly, with technology, drones, and cyber capabilities becoming central to national security. “To deal with these changes effectively, indigenisation is the only path forward,” he said.

Pertinently, ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched in May this year as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead. The operation involved precision strikes by the Indian Armed Forces on multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (KNO)