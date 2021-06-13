India logs 80,834 new Covid cases

India registered 80,834 new Covid-19 cases and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Tamil Nadu with 15,108 cases, followed by Kerala with 13,832 cases, Maharashtra with 10,697 cases, Karnataka with 9,785 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 6,952 cases. At least 69.74% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Tamil Nadu alone responsible for 18.69% of the new cases.

Maximum deaths were reported in Maharashtra (1,966), followed by Tamil Nadu with 374 daily deaths.

In the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 54,531, bringing the active caseload to 10,26,159.

A total of 1,32,062 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 2,80,43,446 across the country.

India has administered a total of 34,84,239 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 25,31,95,048.