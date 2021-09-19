India logs 30,773 fresh Covid-19 cases, 309 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 30,773 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 309 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 38,945 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.65 per cent and total recoveries to 3,26,71,167.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,32,158 the health ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,44,838. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,23,40,168 samples have been tested up to September 18th for COVID-19. Of these 15,59,895 samples were tested on Saturday.