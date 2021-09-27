India logs 26,041 fresh Covid cases, active cases at 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days

India recorded 26,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 276 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 29,621 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.78 per cent and total recoveries to 3,29,31,972.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,99,620, lowest in 191 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56,44,08,251 samples have been tested up to September 26th for COVID-19. Of these 11,65,006 samples were tested on Sunday.