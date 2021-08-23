India logs 25,072 fresh Covid-19 cases, 389 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 25,072 fresh Covid-19 cases and 389 fatalities due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 10,402 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,141 cases, Chandigarh with 3,004 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,630 cases and Karnataka with 1,189 cases, the health ministry said.

81.23 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 41.49 per cent of the new cases.

The maximum casualties due to Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra (145), followed by Odisha with 69 daily deaths.

With this, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate stood at 97.63 per cent.

A total of 44,157 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which pushed the total recoveries to 3,16,80,626 across the country.

12,95,160 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 am on Monday, India’s active caseload stood at 3,33,924. In the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 19,474, the health ministry said.

On Covid-19 vaccination front, India has administered a total of 7,95,543 doses in the last 24 hours. With this, the total tally of doses administered in the country touched 58,25,49,595.