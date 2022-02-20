New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India logged 19,968 new Covid-19 cases and 673 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,11,903.

The active Covid caseload has reduced to 2,24,187 which constitute 0.52 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 48,847 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,20,85,383. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28 per cent, according to the Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,87,766 tests were conducted across the country, which took the overall to 75.93 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate currently stood at 2.27 per cent, the daily positivity rate increased to 1.68 per cent.

With the administration of over 30.81 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 175.37 crore as of Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 1,98,72,555 sessions.