India just 400 short of Russia, as record 25K new cases take tally past 6.73L

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day spike of record 24,850 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total tally to 6,73,165 even as over 600 deaths in the last 24 hours increased the country’s death toll to 19,268, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.

As many as 4,09,083 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. India now has 2,44,814 active cases in the country.

On the global front, India is 399 cases away from beating Russia to become the world’s third worst-hit nation with the coronavirus pandemic. While India has 6,73,165 cases, Russia has 6,73,564 cases.

The United States remained the worst-hit country with 28,39,436 cases, followed by Brazil with 15,77,044.

With a spike of more than 7,000 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remained the worst- hit state with its total cases crossing the 2-lakh mark (2,00,064) and 8,671 casualties, of which 295 occurred in the last 24 hours.

Southern state of Tamil Nadu followed with 1,07,001 corona cases including 1,450 deaths. Tamil Nadu witnessed a spike of 4,280 cases and 65 deaths in just one day.

At the third spot, national capital Delhi witnessed a spike of 2,505 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total corona tally to 97,200. Delhi now has 25,940 active cases, with 3,004 deaths. As many as 68,256 patients have recovered and since discharged from hospitals.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat (35,312) with 1,925 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (26,554), Rajasthan (19,532), Madhya Pradesh (14,064), West Bengal (21,231), Haryana (16,548), Karnataka (21,549), Andhra Pradesh (17,699), Telangana (22,312) and Bihar (11,700) cases.