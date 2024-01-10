Gandhinagar: Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today promised that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the coming years.

“Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was on the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister outlined India’s strategic vision for the next 25 years, aligning the nation’s development goals with the recent celebration of 75 years of independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years’ duration is India’s Amrit Kaal,” he added.

PM Modi attributed India’s impressive economic growth, even in the face of global challenges, to a decade-long focus on structural reforms. “If the Indian economy is displaying such resistance, if the growth in India is showing such momentum, a big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last 10 years. These reforms have enhanced the capacity, capability, and competitiveness of India’s economy,” he explained.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is being held from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations that are taking part in this year’s edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)