NEW DELHI, NOVEMBER 24: Jammu Sapphire has become a star attraction for millions of visitors thronging J&K Pavilion in the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma, conceptualize the idea of displaying Jammu Sapphire, a precious gem of world-class quality, at IITF this year wherein the public has been visiting in huge numbers every day.

J&K Minerals Corporation led by its Managing Director, Vikram K Gupta, took the initiative to install a stall in J&K Pavilion with a live display of originally extracted Jammu Sapphire stones here and it has become a center of attraction for visitors.

Yesterday, during the celebration of J&K Day here, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun K Mehta, along with other Heads of Departments and dignitaries visited this Sapphire stall and appreciated this innovative effort of the Mining department. He advised that all efforts should be made to polish and make value addition in the sapphire stones inside J&K only so that JKML can fetch the maximum value of available gems during the upcoming auction.

Meanwhile, the stall was formally visited by Mining Secretary yesterday morning wherein he interacted with the visitors who appreciated the live display of Sapphire.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the LED-based screen display of live extraction of the rare gem Sapphire of Padder hills, apart from literature, is immensely helping to market and brand Jammu Sapphire during the ongoing IITF in a big way.

J&K Minerals Corporation also offered to help genuine buyers to have a detailed look at the extracted sapphire stones once the IITF gets over after due verification. Besides, efforts are being made towards GI tagging this precious gem of the Jammu division soon.

Amit Sharma disclosed that as per the broader vision of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, soon MECL shall begin a detailed scientific exploration of Padder Mines on the directions of the Union Ministry of Mines so that proper assessment of the quality and quantity of Sapphire mines can be done in J&K.