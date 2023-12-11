Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Centre’s principal legal representative in supporting the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, stated on Monday that the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming the government’s decision on August 5, 2019, will be etched into the annals of the nation’s history.

As the sole lawyer actively engaged in the process leading to the annulment of Article 370 prior to August 5, 2019, and having spearheaded the arguments before the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, Mehta expressed that this day holds historic significance for him as well.

He emphasized, “August 5, 2019, and today’s proceedings will be remembered in India’s history, marking the rectification of a substantial constitutional mistake from the past. This correction was made possible by the unwavering determination of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the resolute decisiveness and strategic acumen of our Home Minister Amit Shahji. The nation will always be grateful to them.”

Mehta highlighted his fortunate involvement in witnessing and contributing to the entire process, which showcased exemplary resolve, meticulous attention to the smallest details, and flawless management of the parliamentary proceedings, facilitated by a systematic and scientific approach.

He further underscored the historic nature of the Supreme Court’s adjudication, noting the unprecedented composition of a five-judge Constitution bench comprising all five most senior judges: Justice D Y Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, Justice S K Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Bhushan R Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant. Mehta hailed this bench, which included three future Chief Justices of India, as a historic assembly guided by intellectual giants and legendary judges.