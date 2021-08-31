Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
India
··1 min read

India holds talks with senior Taliban official, first since fall of Kabul

2021 8largeimg 1184991722

New Delhi: India’s ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the Indian foreign ministry said, the first formal engagement since the hardline Islamist group took over Afghanistan.

The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha at the request of the Taliban, the foreign ministry said.

 

India has long had concerns about the Taliban because of their close ties to arch rival Pakistan. The foreign ministry said the two sides discussed the safety of Indians left behind in Afghanistan.

Mittal also conveyed India’s fears that anti-India militants could use Afghanistan’s soil to mount attacks, the foreign ministry said. 


svg%3E
Previous
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket
svg%3E
Next
1,200 year old Durga sculpture recovered in Budgam; handed over to Archeology dept: Police
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor