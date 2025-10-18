India hits hard after terror attacks: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government carries out reforms not out of compulsion, but with conviction and a long-term vision.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he emphasized that while previous governments undertook reforms reluctantly, his administration sees them as essential for building resilience and creating opportunities.

“We have turned every reform into resilience and every challenge into opportunity,” Modi said, adding that India’s approach to governance is now proactive and bold, not reactive.

Referring to national security, the Prime Minister said that India no longer remains silent in the face of terrorism but responds decisively. “Earlier, India would remain quiet after terror attacks. Now, we respond with surgical strikes, air strikes, and operations like Sindoor. This is a new, confident India,” he said.

Modi also highlighted how India has defied global expectations. “Despite global roadblocks, India is not in the mood to stop. We continue to march ahead as the world’s fastest-growing economy,” he said.

He further noted that India’s 140 crore (1.4 billion) citizens are its greatest strength and emphasized the importance of governance that empowers citizens without interference. “Indians excel when there is no pressure or unnecessary intervention from the government,” he said.

Highlighting India’s progress in digital infrastructure and fintech, Modi said the country has proven skeptics wrong. “The world now sees India as a reliable, resilient partner and a land full of opportunities,” he concluded.