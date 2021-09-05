India Head Coach Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19, BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

“The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Head Coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and Physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening. They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval,” the statement further read.

India captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat as proceedings started on Day 4 of the 4th Test.