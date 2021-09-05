Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
India Head Coach Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19, BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

“The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Head Coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and Physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening. They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

 

“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval,” the statement further read.

India captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat as proceedings started on Day 4 of the 4th Test.


