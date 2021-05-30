India fighting Covid with all its might; producing 10 times more medical Oxygen: PM Modi

India is fighting Covid-19 “with all its might” by using its military and civil resources, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, claiming the country’s medical oxygen crisis was ending.

“Before the pandemic, India’s daily production of liquid medical oxygen was 900 MT. This has gone up by more than 10 times to nearly 9,500 MT per day,” said Modi on his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ coinciding with seven years of his government.

“Initially, a few hundred tests (for Covid-19) could be done in a day, now more than 20 lakh Covid tests are being conducted in a day. Till now, more than 33 crore samples have been tested in the country.

India reported on Sunday 1,65,553 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 46 days, while deaths rose by 3,460.

The country’s tally of infections now stands at 27.8 million, with the death toll at 3,25,972, health ministry data showed.