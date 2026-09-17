India emerging as semiconductor destination: PM

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi. Addressing the occasion and highlighting the significance of the event’s fifth edition, the Prime Minister extended warm greetings to all participants. He expressed particular gratitude to the international attendees who had travelled to India to partake in the summit. “I extend a special welcome to the guests who have come to India from abroad,” remarked Modi.

Drawing a powerful parallel between the launch of Semicon India and Vishwakarma Diwas, the Prime Minister honoured the nation’s centuries-old heritage of construction and creation. He pointed out the coincidence of merging traditional creative power with 21st-century technology and vision. “This is our inspiration for a self-reliant India, a Viksit Bharat,” asserted Modi.

Emphasising the nation’s rapid progress over the past 15 days, the Prime Minister listed major milestones, including discussions on inclusive finance at the Global Fintech Fest, the operationalisation of a 3,000-kilometre Dedicated Freight Corridor, and a robust 7.8 per cent quarterly GDP growth. He also highlighted the recent sovereign rating upgrade by a Japanese credit rating agency as a testament to the nation’s growing economic credibility. “Meaning, on one hand, India’s economy is growing, and on the other hand, the world’s trust in India is also increasing,” observed Modi.

Recalling the diplomatic outcome of the recently concluded BRICS Summit hosted by India, the Prime Minister pointed to the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration as a reflection of international consensus. He underscored that the achievement reflects global confidence in India. “This is another major proof of the world’s trust in India,” noted Modi.

Tracing the evolutionary journey of Semicon India since its inception in 2022, the Prime Minister mapped the progression from initial policy discussions to project planning, pilot lines, and finally, the commencement of commercial production. He celebrated the realisation of these efforts, with chips now reaching global customers, alongside the launch of commercial production in two new plants in Mohali and Surat. “Now our chips, coming out of India’s plants, have started reaching customers in the country and the world,” noted Modi.

Acknowledging the immense complexity of building a semiconductor ecosystem, the Prime Minister praised the collaborative effort required to develop chip design, equipment manufacturing, and testing capabilities in record time. He credited industry leaders as foundational pillars whose partnership made the technological progress possible. “You are the pillars of this success of India, you are partners,” affirmed Modi.

Outlining the momentum of the sector, the Prime Minister explained the concept of ‘tape out’ and how the government continuously pushes for the next technological version. He announced the $13.5 billion second phase of the Semiconductor Mission and highlighted new regulatory reforms facilitating collaborations between international companies, startups, and design firms. “The Government of India is taking every step needed for the success of your projects,” affirmed Modi.

Detailing the vision for a robust domestic supply chain, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of nurturing fabless companies, creating intellectual property, and integrating silicon photonics for AI-enabling infrastructure. He urged leaders in equipment, chemicals, gases, and materials to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the 12 approved projects and an expanding demand pipeline. “We want the entire ecosystem to grow together,” asserted Modi.

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, the Prime Minister spoke of the vast pool of engineering talent and extensive skilling initiatives tailored for chip designing. He mentioned receiving custom-designed chips from students and reiterated the government’s target to train one lakh engineering students, with 70,000 already trained. “Such a large talent pool is, in a way, nothing less than a gold mine for all of you,” remarked Modi.

Calling upon researchers and young talents, the Prime Minister urged them to actively participate in developing advanced technologies within the country. He challenged industry leaders to strengthen local research and development, ensuring mutual growth for businesses and India’s youth. “There is benefit for the industry in this, and the youth power of India will also get strength from this,” asserted Modi.

Addressing the evolving complexities of the semiconductor market, the Prime Minister discussed how the growing demand for artificial intelligence is shifting the focus from transistor size to holistic system integration, including memory placement and heat management. He positioned India as a reliable destination to meet these global manufacturing challenges. “India is constantly preparing itself for this,” affirmed Modi.