India edge Bhutan to seal SAFF U17 semi spot

Mumbai : The India U17 men’s national team sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025, after edging past Bhutan 1-0 in their second Group B match, at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo.

With this victory, India, who are on six points from two matches, have secured their place in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-finals.

Super-sub Rahan Ahmed, introduced in the second half, scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute, to hand India a narrow 1-0 win. His efforts earned him the player of the match title.

Unlike the goal-fest opener, the Blue Colts had to be patient and faced a tighter challenge than expected as Bhutan’s defence stayed disciplined and held firm, defying the predictions.

The first half witnessed India pressing high and controlling possession, but Bhutan were compact with their game. The first real chance arrived in the 27th minute when Kamgouhao Doungel came close with a header from a classy Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba cross, only to see it drift wide of the left post. Five minutes later, Shubham Poonia won a free kick after being stumbled by the opposition, but the resulting delivery failed to trouble the goalkeeper.( ANI)