The Government of India has decided to scrap the VIP Haj quota, Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani has announced.

She said the decision was taken as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to end ‘VIP culture’.

“A decision has been taken. Prime Minister Modi had put forward his resolve to end VIP culture on the very first day of his term. VIP culture was put in place with respect to Haj during the UPA rule under which there was a special quota allocated to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Haj Committee and all those in top constitutional posts,” Irani said.

Around 500 people could go to Haj through seats allocated to the President, Vice President, prime minister, minority affairs minister and Haj committee under the VIP Haj quota.

Over 1,75,000 Indian pilgrims would be allowed to perform the annual journey.

So far, the highest quota for India was in 2019, when 1.4 lakh pilgrims performed the holy pilgrimage. In the following year, the number was reduced to 1.25 lakh. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hajj was cancelled in 2020. In 2022, Saudi Arabia welcomed 79,237 Indian pilgrims for Hajj.