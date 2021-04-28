India death toll crosses 2 lakh with record 3293 new fatalities; Over 22 lakh cases in last 7 days

The fatality numbers in India continued to show a steep increase with a record 3293 people dying in the last 24 hours till Tuesday even as the tally of new cases rose by over 3.60 lakh pushing the total number of cases to over 1.79 crore in the country.

It was the seventh straight day of over three lakh cases being recorded in India, the second worst-hit country after the US.

The country has recorded over 22 lakh cases in the last one week.

The fresh deaths marked the deadliest day of the pandemic in India, taking its total fatalities to 2,01,187.

Maharashtra, the state with the highest Covid tally, on Tuesday reported a record 895 new Covid-linked deaths and over 66,000 new cases.

Kerala, which reported India’s first coronavirus case last January, logged over 30,000 new infections for the first time on Tuesday. The state’s active caseload has risen by a whopping 255 per cent in the past two weeks, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Up to 381 people died of Covid in Delhi over the past 24 hours, the highest ever for the capital. The number of fresh infections was 24,149, which took the number of active cases to over 98,000. The positivity rate remained at 32.72 per cent.