India Covid tally crosses 2 crore; 3.57 lakh cases, 3449 deaths in 24 hours

India on Tuesday reported 357,229 fresh Covid-19 cases. 3,449 more people died of the infection, pushing the total fatalities to 2,22,408.

The country’s cumulative caseload has reached over 2.02 crore and is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.

In the past seven days alone, India has added 2,613,415 infections to its tally. The country now has 3.44 million active cases.

Some states and UTs such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand are showing early signs of plateauing or a decrease in daily new cases of Covid-19 offering cautious hope of some respite from a deadly second wave that has held the country in a vice-like grip since March.

Maharashtra reported 48,621 fresh infections, followed by Karnataka (44,438), Delhi (18,000), Kerala (26,011), Andhra Pradesh (18,000) in the past 24 hours.

Delhi on Monday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths, the highest daily death count so far. The fresh cases have been the lowest in the capital since April 15.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,771,022), Kerala (1,664,789), Karnataka (1,601,865), Uttar Pradesh (1,313,487), Tamil Nadu (1,207,112), and Delhi (1,194,552).

This morning, more international aid, which has pouring into the country, arrived with consignments of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical equipment, the Foreign Ministry said.