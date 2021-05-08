India Covid crisis: Record 4,187 deaths in 24 hours; over 4 lakh cases yet again

India has recorded over 400,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, taking its cumulative caseload to 21,892,676. On Saturday, the country recorded 401,326 cases, according to MoHFW.

The country also saw 4,187 fatalities, highest so far, taking the death toll to 238,270. India now has 3.73 million active cases.

Coronavirus cases are surging rapidly in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday evening announced a complete lockdown across the state to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown is imposed from 6 am on May 10, Monday, till 6 am on May 24.

Maharashtra reported 54,022 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths, followed by Karnataka (48,781), Kerala (38,460), Uttar Pradesh (26,780), Tamil Nadu (26,465), Delhi (19,832) in the past 24 hours.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,996,758), Karnataka (1,838,885), Kerala (1,824,856), Uttar Pradesh (1,453,679), Tamil Nadu (1,323,965), Delhi (1,292,867), and Andhra Pradesh (1,245,374).