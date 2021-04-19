India continues to reel from COVID clocking record 2.73 lakh cases, 1619 deaths in last 24 hrs

India has reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases and 1,619 deaths in a new record high, taking the caseload to 1.5 crore and the fatality figures to 1.78 lakh so far. This is the fifth straight day that over 2 lakh cases were reported.

The 1619 new fatalities include 419 from Maharashtra, 167 from Delhi, 158 from Chhattisgarh, 120 from Uttar Pradesh, 97 from Gujarat, 80 from Karnataka, 66 from Madhya Pradesh, 62 from Punjab and 39 from Tamil Nadu.

These fresh fatalities also include 37 each from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, 34 each from Bihar and West Bengal, 32 from Haryana, 30 from Jharkhand, 27 from Kerala, 15 each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and 12 from Himachal Pradesh.

The ministry said a total of 1,77,150 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 59,970 from Maharashtra, 13,270 from Karnataka, 13,071 from Tamil Nadu, 11,960 from Delhi, 10,540 from West Bengal, 9,703 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,834 from Punjab and 7,388 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.