India, China agree to disengage in Ladakh’s Gogra

India and China have agreed to disengage in Ladakh’s Gogra region, restoring the Line of Actual Control in the area, the central government said on Friday, in what is viewed as a major breakthrough after the latest round of talks between the two neighbours.

All temporary structures set up since the escalation of the conflict last year have been dismantled, the government said in a statement, listing the progress made in resolving the standoff.

With the resolution in Gogra, India and China have now backed down in four of the six flashpoints, the others being Galwan, North and South banks of Pangong Lake. The standoffs in Depsang and Hot Springs continue.

