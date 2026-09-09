India building a new manufacturing future: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is writing a new saga of manufacturing “from chip to ship” as the country strengthens its infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, connectivity and skill ecosystem to achieve the goal of a developed nation by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones, inaugurated and dedicated development projects worth more than ₹35,000 crore to the nation in Vadodara, Gujarat. Extending greetings to the dignitaries, the Prime Minister welcomed citizens attending the event physically and online. “I welcome my brothers and sisters of Gujarat,” Modi said.

Highlighting the vibrant atmosphere at the Maharaja Sayajirao University ground, the Prime Minister said the occasion brought together professionals from diverse fields for a shared celebration of development. Dedicating infrastructure projects worth thousands of crores, Modi appreciated the cleanliness drive organised by Vadodara citizens and thanked them for their spirit of service. “Today I have come among you to give further momentum to the journey of a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Outlining the ‘Saptadhara’ resolution announced from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of rapid connectivity through the Gati Shakti initiative. He noted the historic completion of the 2,800-kilometre Dedicated Freight Corridor. Modi said the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are transforming the country’s commercial landscape and strengthening its logistics network. He said separating passenger and freight traffic has enabled more than 430 cargo trains to operate daily, reducing a 30-hour truck journey to 10-12 hours. This has helped save fuel, lower freight costs and reduce environmental impact.

The Prime Minister highlighted the benefits for farmers, saying perishable goods such as flowers, vegetables and fruits can now reach larger markets more quickly. He also highlighted the successful operation of a double-stack container freight train from JNPT Port to Vadodara, carrying cargo equivalent to more than 250 trucks.

Modi said new rail services are also reaching previously isolated tribal regions of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, including Chhota Udepur and Alirajpur. He said infrastructure development in roads, metros, airports, railways and gas pipelines is generating employment and encouraging new industries and businesses. On manufacturing, the Prime Minister highlighted Vadodara’s industrial legacy and its emergence as an MSME hub. He also pointed to the city’s role in producing India’s first domestically manufactured C-295 military transport aircraft.

Modi said India has emerged as a major manufacturer of railway coaches, wagons and locomotives. Since 2014, the country has produced 50,000 modern coaches and nearly 2.5 lakh wagons. He also highlighted the growth of domestic solar PV manufacturing and the country’s 200 GW capacity. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, 55 lakh families, including 11 lakh in Gujarat, have become electricity producers. “India is now writing a new saga of manufacturing from chip to ship,” Modi said. Emphasising the need for a robust electricity ecosystem to support data centres and artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister said India is securing access to uranium, critical minerals and rare earth elements. He also stressed the need for continuous skill development and said the National Education Policy is being restructured to meet changing global requirements.